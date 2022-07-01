Police search for missing Toronto Man Rakeem Paragh Jackson

This article was last updated on July 1, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Rakeem Paragh Jackson, 23, was last seen on Friday, June 24, 2022, in the Peter Street and Adelaide Street West area.

He is described as 5’7″, 160 lbs., with a medium build, black hair, and a black beard.

There is no clothing description available.

Police are concerned for his safety.