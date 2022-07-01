Police search for missing Toronto Man Darrin Wickens

This article was last updated on July 1, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Darrin Wickens, 35, was last seen on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., in the Midland Avenue and Danforth Road area.

He is described as 6’0”, with a medium build, brown eyes, short dark hair, a full black beard, and a scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, blue ‘Nike’ running shoes with a multi-coloured pattern, and a necklace with broken clasp held together by a metal-loop ring.

Police are concerned for his safety.