Police search for missing Toronto Woman Elsie Eskandar

This article was last updated on July 1, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Elsie Eskandar, 24, was last seen on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., in the Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road area.

She is described as 5’3″, 180 lbs., with a medium build, glasses, wavy brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, black leggings and black running shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.