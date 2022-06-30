Procol Harum A Whiter Shade of Pale with lyrics

We skipped the light fandango



The waiter brought a tray Turned cartwheels ‘cross the floorI was feeling kinda seasickThe crowd called out for moreThe room was humming harderAs the ceiling flew awayWhen we called out for another drink The waiter brought a tray

And so it was that later

As the miller told his tale

That her face, at first just ghostly

Turned a whiter shade of pale



They might have just as well’ve been closed She said “there is no reason”And the truth is plain to seeBut I wandered through my playing cards Would not let her beOne of sixteen vestal virginsWho were leaving for the coastAnd although my eyes were openThey might have just as well’ve been closed

And so it was that later