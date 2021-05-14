Best Drinking Glasses For Summer

Whether you’re a mocktail mixer who only sips inside with the AC blasting or a wine enthusiast who pairs every bottle with an al-fresco breeze, the need for reliable drinking glasses to cup your favorite beverages isn’t exclusive. Since the most coveted containers seamlessly blur the lines between fine art and functionality nowadays, the glassware market is overflowing with options that are as stunning as they are useful. Stumped on where to start your search? Scroll down and discover the best drinking glasses for any summer sipping occasion — we’ve broken out each cluster of cups into their respective top-searched categories of the best unbreakable, unique, insulated, vintage, colorful, and sets that are more than worthy of a few cheers.

Best Colorful Drinking Glasses

For those who like their drinks to be just as bright as the sun, these glasses’ pretty hues are guaranteed to light up your kitchen and look even better by the pool. Urban Outfitters, Uncommon Goods, West Elm, and of course, the endless pits of Amazon, have great selections of summer-ready glassware that are just waiting to make it onto your Instagram story.

UO Isla Daisy Goblet $14

Best Unbreakable Drinking Glasses

Sipping out of your favorite wine glasses is all fun and games until it’s time to break out the sweep. If you and your friends are prone to having a little too much fun with your drinkware, try opting for some equally aesthetic and shatterproof acrylic cups? Who knew plastic tumblers could look just as chic as your finest glassware?

West Elm Fluted Acrylic Glassware $22

Best Unique Drinking Glasses

These are the glasses you reach for on birthdays, holidays, and any day you’re in the mood for a little extra razzle-dazzle. Investing in unique drinkware can seem a bit frivolous, but hey, upscale artsy glasses like these can totally double as home decor whenever they’re not in use. (Fun fact: each of these iridescent MONTI-IRI glasses was designed to carry its own specific type of beer.)

Sempli MONTI-IRI Limited Edition Taste Set $125

Best Drinking Glass Sets

All good things come in threes, or fours, or even by the dozen when it comes to the best drinking glass sets. Buying your glassware in bulk is an overall savvy investment — more often than not you’re scoring a deal on great drinkware, restoring order to your glassware cabinet, and stocking up on backups for any future snafus.

Anthropologie Scuba Glasses, Set of 2 $28

Best Insulated Drinking Glasses

Double-glass coffee mugs were just recently at the top of everyone’s “TikTok Made Me Buy It” lists, and now the same goes for summer drinking glasses. Keep your champagne perfectly chilled or your water ice-cold for way longer thanks to these stylish insulated cups.

Etsy Double Walled Heat Milk Coffee Cup $34.99 $29.75

Best Vintage Drinking Glasses

Although we did not get our hands on any medieval goblets, we did stare longingly at these oldie-but-goodie vintage glassware sets. Bring some royal flair into your home with Côté’s traditional French tumblers, or transport yourself back to your granny’s holiday table with Williams Sonoma’s charmingly old-school drinkware.

Côté Chambord Glass Tumbler, Set of 6 $58 $40.60

