This article was last updated on July 1, 2022

Ruja Ignatova now on FBI’s Most Wanted List.

Ruja Ignatova, the co-founder of OneCoin, has been placed to the FBI’s most wanted fugitives list. With her digital money, the self-proclaimed “crypto queen” is reported to have gained millions of dollars, according to victims and American justice.

When OneCoin was launched in 2014, it became an instant hit with investors. They were promised a cryptocurrency that would be less expensive and more secure than the current market leader, Bitcoin and they believed them. Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova enthusiastically participated at a Wembley Stadium event in 2016 and toured across the world to recruit investors. In 2016. Investors have poured about €4 billion into OneCoin, according to estimates.

However, a police investigation in the United States found that the firm “was put up specifically to deceive investors”. According to the American police, OneCoin had no genuine value because there was no transaction data stored on the coin’s so-called blockchain.

As of 2017, Ruja Ignatova has not been spotted in public. She made her way from Sofia to Athens, and then she vanished. If you know where the businesswoman is, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000.

The FBI’s Most Wanted List has been in existence for more than 70 years. Despite her age, she is just the eleventh woman to be included on the list. A search warrant was obtained by Interpol, the International Police Organization.

Earlier this year, her brother Konstantin Ignatov, a co-owner of OneCoin, was jailed. Bank fraud and money laundering charges were dropped as part of a settlement. Mr. Scott, who is also reported to have profited millions from the corporation, testified against him. In 2019, this lawyer was found guilty of money laundering to the tune of $400 million. It’s possible that Ignatov is now collaborating with American authorities on the case against his sister’s accusation.

Among the OneCoin victims is Harm van Wijk. He says “As an investor, you were captivated by seductive stories.” “You were enthralled by friends’ wonderful presentations and tales. People from London arrived via plane. After a while, you begin to suspect that it could be anything.”

In spite of this, he was getting more and more information about press releases that turned out to be false. “Slowly but inevitably, the conclusion started to sink in that it would not become Bitcoin’s key competitor.”

That “good amount” of money he invested, he is confident he will never receive back. Furthermore, he has no faith that Ignatova will ever be located. After seeing a plastic surgeon in Latin America, “I’m guessing she’ll be looking for a new one in the area.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.