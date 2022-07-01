This article was last updated on July 1, 2022
Victor Manuelle Something Happens to My Father with lyrics
Lyrics
Something is wrong with my hero, something is wrong with him
I only see a void, in his eyes
Something’s wrong with my hero, he doesn’t say anything
He doesn’t repeat the stories he used to tell me
Something is wrong with my hero, he lost his strength
He no longer pronounces my name, he doesn’t remember it
Neither his body nor his mind are what he was
He seems to be floating through the stars
Unintentionally I enter a world, where there are no sorrows or glories
Every step he takes erases a memory
I see that his tree of life is slowly defoliating
And that oak that was strong, with the years collapses
I talk to him about us, about the things we live
That I have his same name and that I bear his last name
That he has given me two brothers, that I live grateful to him
Because he has been the best father, that he can have a son
And he listens to me, but he doesn’t talk to me
Something happens to my hero, where would he go
He who was my example, was my guide
He has become a child, who would have thought?
Now we have to take care of him, as he did
Unintentionally I enter a world, where there are no sorrows or glories
Every step he takes erases a memory
I see that his tree of life is slowly defoliating
And that oak that was strong, with the years collapses
And my mother dedicates every hour of her day
Keeping the promise to love him all my life
And the grandchildren are growing up, the family becomes big
And if her eyes could talk, they would surely say
That he still knows us
Something is wrong with my hero
Something happens to him
