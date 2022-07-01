This article was last updated on July 1, 2022

Victor Manuelle Something Happens to My Father with lyrics

Lyrics

Something is wrong with my hero, something is wrong with him

I only see a void, in his eyes

Something’s wrong with my hero, he doesn’t say anything

He doesn’t repeat the stories he used to tell me

Something is wrong with my hero, he lost his strength

He no longer pronounces my name, he doesn’t remember it

Neither his body nor his mind are what he was

He seems to be floating through the stars

Unintentionally I enter a world, where there are no sorrows or glories

Every step he takes erases a memory

I see that his tree of life is slowly defoliating

And that oak that was strong, with the years collapses

I talk to him about us, about the things we live

That I have his same name and that I bear his last name

That he has given me two brothers, that I live grateful to him

Because he has been the best father, that he can have a son

And he listens to me, but he doesn’t talk to me

Something happens to my hero, where would he go

He who was my example, was my guide

He has become a child, who would have thought?

Now we have to take care of him, as he did

Unintentionally I enter a world, where there are no sorrows or glories

Every step he takes erases a memory

I see that his tree of life is slowly defoliating

And that oak that was strong, with the years collapses

And my mother dedicates every hour of her day

Keeping the promise to love him all my life

And the grandchildren are growing up, the family becomes big

And if her eyes could talk, they would surely say

That he still knows us

Something is wrong with my hero

Something happens to him

