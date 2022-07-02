Diego Verdaguer Volveré I’ll Be Back with Lyrics

This article was last updated on July 2, 2022
I’ll Be Back (Diego Verdaguer Volveré )
I can see the train depart, and the sad look on your face
That hides those tears, I’ll be back
How could I live, a year without your love
The letter says wait for me, that time will pass
A year isn’t a century and I’ll be back
Although it’s difficult, living without your love
Soon we’ll be together, I love you so much, my love
Time will pass, I’ll be back
Think of me always like this
That time will pass, the letter says wait for me
I love you so much, my love
A year isn’t a century and I’ll be back
Think of me always like this, that time will pass
Soon we’ll be together, I love you so much, my love
Time will pass, I’ll be back
Think of me always like this, that time will pass
My love, my love, my love, my love
A year isn’t a century and I’ll be back
Think of me always like this, I’ll be back
A year isn’t a century and I’ll be back
Be the first to comment