Diego Verdaguer Volveré I’ll Be Back with Lyrics

This article was last updated on July 2, 2022

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I’ll Be Back (Diego Verdaguer Volveré )

I can see the train depart, and the sad look on your face

That hides those tears, I’ll be back

How could I live, a year without your love

The letter says wait for me, that time will pass

A year isn’t a century and I’ll be back

Although it’s difficult, living without your love

Soon we’ll be together, I love you so much, my love

Time will pass, I’ll be back

Think of me always like this

That time will pass, the letter says wait for me

I love you so much, my love

A year isn’t a century and I’ll be back

Think of me always like this, that time will pass

Soon we’ll be together, I love you so much, my love

Time will pass, I’ll be back

Think of me always like this, that time will pass

My love, my love, my love, my love

A year isn’t a century and I’ll be back

Think of me always like this, I’ll be back

A year isn’t a century and I’ll be back

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.