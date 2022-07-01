This article was last updated on July 1, 2022

Chris Pine does not look good in a beard

Would you look twice sat this man? Probably not. Why do attractive men grow grey beards that make them look older and less clean? We have been trying to solve this mystery for years with no success. Men spend time and money for equipment to maintain these unappealing beards , simply because they see other guys growing them.

There is a whole generation of young women who are unaccustomed to seeing clean- shaven guys. In the future these men might look back and wince at what they used to think was appealing…

By the way, the dude above is Chris Pine (He looked better as Captain Kirk)

