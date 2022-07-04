Police search for missing Toronto Man Viktor Berisa

This article was last updated on July 4, 2022
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Viktor Berisa, 31, was last seen between April and May of 2018, in the Burnhamthorpe Road and Mill Road area.
He is described as 5’8″, with a slim build, and black hair.
There is no clothing description available.
Police are concerned for his safety.
