Police search for missing Toronto Man Viktor Berisa

July 4, 2022 Len Humes Crime 0
Viktor Berisa

This article was last updated on July 4, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Viktor Berisa, 31, was last seen between April and May of 2018, in the Burnhamthorpe Road and Mill Road area.

He is described as 5’8″, with a slim build, and black hair.

There is no clothing description available.

Police are concerned for his safety.

