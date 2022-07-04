Police search for missing Toronto Man Lionel Guy

This article was last updated on July 4, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Lionel Guy, 36, was last seen on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 5:45 p.m., in the Dovercourt Road and Dundas Street West area.

He is described as 5’3″, with a slim build, and short black hair.

There is no clothing description available.

Police are concerned for his safety.