Police search for missing Toronto Man Lionel Guy

This article was last updated on July 4, 2022
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Lionel Guy, 36, was last seen on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 5:45 p.m., in the Dovercourt Road and Dundas Street West area.
He is described as 5’3″, with a slim build, and short black hair.
There is no clothing description available.
Police are concerned for his safety.
