This article was last updated on July 4, 2022

Van de Zandschulp vs Nadal at Wimbledon 2022

It’s going to be a lot of fun for Van de Zandschulp to play against Nadal: “One of the most recognizable names in the history of music”

When asked about the match versus Rafael Nadal, Van de Zandschulp said, “It will be really hot till the end.”

On Monday night, Rafael Nadal and Botic van de Zandschulp will face off on Wimbledon‘s Center Court for a place in the quarterfinals. That, too, will be a problem. It will be difficult till the end, I’m sure of it.

Van de Zandschulp understands that the Spanish tennis legend will be popular with the general public, but he also understands that the general public will reject him. Veenendaler, 26, describes Nadal as “one of the biggest names in tennis history.” “I know the public is not against me, but for him,” he says.

Despite his best efforts, Van de Zandschulp can’t help but mentally prepare for Nadal’s next showdown at Wimbledon.

Having faced Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros earlier this year, the world’s 25th-ranked Dutch tennis player has an idea of what to anticipate. He was beaten 3-0 in Paris at the end of May. That was Nadal’s preferred surface, clay. “So I guess I’ve already faced him in the most difficult circumstances.”

A late-night arrival by Nadal or Van de Zandschulp is likely.

For the first time in twenty years, Wimbledon’s fourth round was graced by the presence of two Dutch players. “That happened a long time ago.”They were Sjeng Schalken and Richard Krajicek at the time. To be compared to names like these is a good perk. “

For Van de Zandschulp, being part of a successful generation of tennis players is “wonderful and special.” Tim van Rijthoven, the second Dutchman left in the fourth round, was knocked out in four sets by Novak Djokovic on Sunday night.

The third and final match of the evening is between Nadal and Van de Zandschulp on Center Court.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.