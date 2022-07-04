This article was last updated on July 4, 2022

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen

Unbeknownst to the public, Robert De Niro has been seeing a mystery woman for the past many years. In 2018, the 78-year-old actor and his wife, Grace Hightower, had a contentious divorce.

In the wake of the incident, he expressed his displeasure at being compelled to take whatever job was provided in order to support his ex’s extravagant spending on designer clothing and diamond jewelry. (It explains why he’s made so many low-budget films.) When he was filming The Intern in 2015, he met Tiffany Chen, who taught him Tai Chi on the set. In addition to being an accomplished martial artist, Tiffany also teaches other people how to do it.

They’ve been spending a lot of time together recently, and their relationship has blossomed into something more. Tiffany, on the other hand, has no jewels or expensive labels, making him a far cry from his former grace.

