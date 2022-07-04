This article was last updated on July 4, 2022

Canada population now nearly 39 million

The population of Canada is expected to reach roughly 39 million people by April 1, 2022. Over the course of three months, the population grew by over 128,000 individuals.

First-quarter population increases are at their greatest level since 1990, and this trend is expected to continue until the COVID-19 pandemic strikes in early 2020.

There are new milestones for both provinces.

Two Canadian provinces have seen the most development in this area. During the period from January to March of 2022, the population of Ontario grew by over 15 million. Canada’s largest city, Toronto, is located in Ontario, which is also the country’s most populous province.

There has been an incredible increase in the population in the province of New Brunswick. 6,581 immigrants came to the province for the fiscal years 2021–2022, while almost 10,000 people from Ontario relocated to New Brunswick.

Other provinces, on the other hand, continued to expand. Both are noteworthy. Nova Scotia experienced a 0.4% rise while Prince Edward Island saw a 0.8% rise.

Growth comes from immigration.

Immigration is often recognized as the cause of these population gains. Canadians welcomed 113,700 newcomers in the first quarter of 2022, the biggest amount since quarterly tracking began in 1946.

These figures show a rise of 62% over the first quarter of 2021 and 64% over the same time in 2020, these figures show.

In order to meet the needs of the labor market, Canada has realized that it needs a comprehensive immigration policy. According to the country’s long-term immigration goals, immigration levels for permanent residents will be set for the years 2022–2004.

Over 405,000 new permanent residents were welcomed to Canada in 2021, well above the planned number. More than 138,000 people were granted permanent residency in the final three months of 2021, an all-time quarterly record.

For the year 2024, Canada is on pace to reach its goal of welcoming 431,645 new permanent residents.

More people with work visas are choosing to remain in Canada.

Only permanent residents are included in the Immigration Levels Plan’s goals. Canada also grants an unlimited number of work licenses each year to a number of temporary employees, numbering in the thousands each year. Over 28,000 temporary workers came to Canada in the first three months of the year.

According to a recent labour market survey, many new permanent residents first seek temporary work visas in order to get permanent residency. Work permit holders in Canada have increased from 111,000 to 770,000 in the previous decade.

Because of its aging population and low birthrate, Canada must constantly raise immigration numbers. Approximately nine million baby boomers are predicted to reach retirement age by 2030, resulting in enormous labor market voids that will be impossible to fill with native-born Canadians.

Over 100 economic immigration channels are available to talented workers in Canada in order to alleviate the effects of a labor shortage. The Express Entry procedure, the Provincial Nominee Program, and the Quebec Immigration Program are the most popular options. Immigration contributed to 92.5 percent of Canada’s population increase in the last three months of 2021, with 138,182 new permanent residents.

