This article was last updated on July 4, 2022

Blue Rodeo Bad Timing with lyrics

Hey it’s me what a big surprise

Calling you up from a restaurant round the bend

Just got in from way up North

I’m achin’ and tired now and I could use a friend

I might be a fool

To think that you do

Wanna see me again…

I know it’s been awhile since i talk to you

Nothing wrong, just nothing ever goes as planned

Many times i thought i’d call

But didn’t have your number in my hand

I know it’s true

That you’d never do

The same thing to me…

I never meant to make you cry

And though I know i shouldn’t call

It just reminds us of the cost

Of everything we’ve lost

Bad timing that’s all

And maybe soon there’ll come a day

When no more tears will fall

We each forgive a little bit

And we both look back on it

It’s just bad timing that’s all

We used to have so many plans

Something always seemed to turn out wrong

Never could catch up to you

Moving on and doing all you’ve done

I don’t know why

The harder I try

The harder it comes

I never meant to make you cry

And though I know i shouldn’t call

It just reminds us of the cost

Of everything we’ve lost

Bad timing that’s all

And maybe soon there’ll come a day

When no more tears will fall

We each forgive a little bit

And we both look back on it

It’s just bad timing that’s all

We each forgive a little bit

And we both look back on it

It’s just bad timing that’s all

