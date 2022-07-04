This article was last updated on July 4, 2022
Blue Rodeo Bad Timing with lyrics
Hey it’s me what a big surprise
Calling you up from a restaurant round the bend
Just got in from way up North
I’m achin’ and tired now and I could use a friend
I might be a fool
To think that you do
Wanna see me again…
I know it’s been awhile since i talk to you
Nothing wrong, just nothing ever goes as planned
Many times i thought i’d call
But didn’t have your number in my hand
I know it’s true
That you’d never do
The same thing to me…
I never meant to make you cry
And though I know i shouldn’t call
It just reminds us of the cost
Of everything we’ve lost
Bad timing that’s all
And maybe soon there’ll come a day
When no more tears will fall
We each forgive a little bit
And we both look back on it
It’s just bad timing that’s all
We used to have so many plans
Something always seemed to turn out wrong
Never could catch up to you
Moving on and doing all you’ve done
I don’t know why
The harder I try
The harder it comes
I never meant to make you cry
And though I know i shouldn’t call
It just reminds us of the cost
Of everything we’ve lost
Bad timing that’s all
And maybe soon there’ll come a day
When no more tears will fall
We each forgive a little bit
And we both look back on it
It’s just bad timing that’s all
We each forgive a little bit
And we both look back on it
It’s just bad timing that’s all
