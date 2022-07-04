Tyler Butler arrested by police for sexual assault

The Toronto Police Service is updating the public on an arrest made in a Sexual Assault investigation.

It is alleged:

* on Friday, July 1, 2022, a woman was in attendance at a concert in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue area when she met a man

* the man befriended the woman and led her to a nearby park

* the man sexually assaulted the woman

Tyler Butler, 29, of Toronto has been arrested. He is charged with:

1. two counts of Sexual Assault

2. Forcible Confinement

3. Overcome Resistance by Choking

4. Assault

He is to appear at College Park court on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., room 507.