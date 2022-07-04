Tyler Butler arrested by police for sexual assault

This article was last updated on July 4, 2022
The Toronto Police Service is updating the public on an arrest made in a Sexual Assault investigation.
It is alleged:
* on Friday, July 1, 2022, a woman was in attendance at a concert in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue area when she met a man
* the man befriended the woman and led her to a nearby park
* the man sexually assaulted the woman
Tyler Butler, 29, of Toronto has been arrested. He is charged with:
1. two counts of Sexual Assault
2. Forcible Confinement
3. Overcome Resistance by Choking
4. Assault
He is to appear at College Park court on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., room 507.
