Jayson Brown arrested by police for sexual assault

This article was last updated on July 4, 2022
The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in relation to a sexual assault investigation.
On Saturday, June 4, 2022, the Toronto Police Service received a call for a Sexual Assault which occurred in the Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue area.
It is alleged that:
* a man followed a 35-year-old woman from a store to a nearby side street
* the man sexually assaulted the woman
* the man fled in an unknown direction
On Monday, June 27, 2022, Jayson Brown, 35, of Toronto was arrested and charged with:
1. Sexual Assault
He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 2 p.m., room 505 via video link.
