Police search for missing Toronto Man Jamal Shanab

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Jamal Shanab, 21, was last seen on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 7 p.m., in the Peter Street and Adelaide Street West area.

He is described as 5’8″, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, white shoes, carrying a black duffel bag.

Police are concerned for his safety.