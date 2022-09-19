Police search for missing Toronto Man Jamal Shanab

This article was last updated on September 19, 2022
Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Jamal Shanab, 21, was last seen on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 7 p.m., in the Peter Street and Adelaide Street West area.
He is described as 5’8″, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, white shoes, carrying a black duffel bag.
Police are concerned for his safety.
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.
Be the first to comment