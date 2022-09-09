Police search for missing Toronto Person Tyler Moss

September 9, 2022 Len Humes Crime 0
Tyler Moss

This article was last updated on September 9, 2022

Canada: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing person.

Tyler Moss, 30, was last seen on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 5:50 a.m., in the Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West area.

Described as 5’10”, 100lbs, with a thin build, shaved head, and was wearing blue hospital pants, black t-shirt and no shoes.

Police are concerned for their safety.

Share with friends
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*