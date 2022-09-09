Police search for missing Toronto Person Tyler Moss

This article was last updated on September 9, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing person.

Tyler Moss, 30, was last seen on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 5:50 a.m., in the Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West area.

Described as 5’10”, 100lbs, with a thin build, shaved head, and was wearing blue hospital pants, black t-shirt and no shoes.

Police are concerned for their safety.