Police search for missing Toronto Man George Carriere

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

George Carriere, 32, was last seen on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12:58 a.m., in the Fleet Street and Bathurst Street area.

He is described as 5’10”, with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, grey pants, colourful Nike Air Jordan shoes, a black backpack and was riding a black scooter.

Police are concerned for his safety.