Amal Clooney not your average lawyer

She doesn’t look like a lawyer, says Amal Clooney.

Amal Clooney does not waste time doing nothing while George is in production. They are on their way to a London gala honouring the premiere of his new romantic comedy, co-starring Julia Roberts and titled Ticket to Paradise. The British-Lebanese lawyer is not just attractive; she has two children with George and has been actively advocating for human rights by pressuring the United Nations to take action in response to evidence of war crimes in Ukraine. A unique breed of attorney worthy of public acclaim…

