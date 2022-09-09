This article was last updated on September 9, 2022

Both Brad Pitt and Clark Gable have a common trait.

On the red carpet for the Marilyn Monroe picture Blonde, we mistook Brad Pitt for Clark Gable since he was alongside Ana de Armas. Actually, he was the movie’s producer, but he would have been a great addition to the cast. Brad is the same age as Clark was when they both appeared in The Misfits with Marilyn, so the likeness is uncanny. That Monroe had something to do with Gable’s death is a common urban legend. On the set of the western, she made him wait in the scorching heat while she fussed in her dressing room. To sum up the filming, Gable commented, “I’m happy this picture is completed because she darn near gave me a heart attack.” The next day, he in fact suffered a heart attack, and 10 days later, at age 58, he passed away.

Image credit: BACKGRID-USA

