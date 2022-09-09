Police search for missing Toronto Girl Kallan Benjamin

This article was last updated on September 9, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Kallan Benjamin, 14, was last seen on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 1:30 a.m., in the Eglinton Avenue West and Nairn Avenue area.

She is described as 5’1″, 100lbs, with a thin build, brown eyes and straight black hair. No clothing description was provided.

Police are concerned for her safety.