Trevin Asantarajah arrested by police for sexual assault

This article was last updated on September 11, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest in a child sexual abuse material investigation.

In February 2022, as part of an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material, members of the Toronto Police Service Sex Crimes, Internet Child Exploitation Section executed a Criminal Code search warrant in the Spadina Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.

It is alleged that:

* a user lured children online in regards to making child pornography

* a quantity of child abuse material was located at the residence

Trevin Asantarajah, 34 of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

1. two counts of Luring a Child

2. two counts of Making Child Pornography

3. Possession of Child Pornography

4. Access Child Pornography

Police are concerned there may be more victims. An image has been released.

He is scheduled to appear in court virtually at Old City Hall on Thursday, September 8, 2022.