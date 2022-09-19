Police search for missing Toronto Man Robert Yandt

This article was last updated on September 19, 2022
Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Robert Yandt, 57, was last seen on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 8 a.m., in the Jarvis Street and College Street area.
He is described as 6’3″, 209 lbs., with a medium build, short brown hair, and a goatee. There is no clothing description available.
Police are concerned for his safety.
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.
Be the first to comment