Police search for missing Toronto Man Robert Yandt

This article was last updated on September 19, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Robert Yandt, 57, was last seen on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 8 a.m., in the Jarvis Street and College Street area.

He is described as 6’3″, 209 lbs., with a medium build, short brown hair, and a goatee. There is no clothing description available.

Police are concerned for his safety.