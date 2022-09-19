Police search for missing Toronto Boy Jeremy Kiswa

This article was last updated on September 19, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Jeremy Kiswa, 15, was last seen on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 6 p.m., in the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area.

He is described as 5’7″, medium to heavy build, black hair in cornrows, clean shaven, brown eyes. He was wearing an orange Nike hoodie, grey shorts, black slides and had a red jacket with him.

Police are concerned for his safety.