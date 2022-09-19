Book of Dead slot rtp

This article was last updated on September 19, 2022

Book of Dead slot – what is this game about? Book of Dead Slot machine is dedicated to the main character Rich Wilde. The adventurer wants to find the greatest treasure in the best tradition of Indiana Jones. Thus, the objective of the game is to match the Rich Wild symbol on a payline 5 times. Whoever manages to do this will receive 5,000 times their stake.

How to win at Book of Dead slot

If you conduct the Book of Dead slot review, then the rules are very simple. The slot has five reels. How to win at Book of Dead slot? A total of 3 symbols can be seen on each of these reels, which must appear in a certain sequence on the paylines in order for the player to win. There are ten such paylines in total, and the player has the ability to turn them on and off. You can choose from one to ten paylines.

Coins are regulated. The same goes for the number of auto spins in case players want to play a certain number of fixed bet spins multiple times in a row. This game feature is called Autoplay. How to win real money in Parimatch Canada? The Max Bet feature allows you to play the highest bet for a given coin size with just one click. The settings allow spins worth from one cent to $100.

What are the images in the game?

The images match the theme perfectly and appear in a similar form on similarly themed machines. Among the images is the adventurer Tutankhamen and, where without her, the namesake of the slot, the book. If this book appears three or more times after the spin, then 10 additional rounds with a special image are awarded. The book is a wild symbol that can replace any other symbol. There is also a gambling round where players can wager their winnings again.

Is there a jackpot in this slot?

No, players will not find the jackpot on the Book of Dead slot sites. But there are additional spins and the opportunity to put winnings in the risk function. The top prize that can be claimed at the maximum bet is 500,000 in Book of Dead.

Book of Dead slot rtp is 96.21 percent. The payout rate is also called RTP (Return to Player). Behind this is a percentage of the bets of all players, which theoretically and in the long run returns in the form of profit.

In addition to RTP, the slot also depends on RNG (Random Number Generator). This is a software random number generator that ensures fair play. To test the slot, there is a free play no download for you. The demo version is absolutely free and does not require registration.

