Kim Kardashian needs relax time

This article was last updated on September 19, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The reality star, Kim Kardashian, needs some time to relax and unwind.

I don’t know if Kim Kardashian bought a beach house because of the recent heat wave that reached temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Hidden Hills, but she did. According to Dirt, in a major way. Kim paid $70.4 million for a 4,500-square-foot, 5.5-bathroom mansion in Malibu. The 3 acre property is the largest transaction in Malibu thus far in 2018. Her children will be overjoyed with the ocean view and the private access steps to the beach below. Since the property is located over 16 kilometres (9.9 miles) from Kanye’s Brutalist Malibu mansion, he may not be pleased.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.