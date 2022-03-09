Kim Kardashian In A Sticky Situation

To Kanye’s dismay, Kim Kardashian turned heads at the Balenciaga show in Paris when she walked in wearing head-to-toe Balenciaga caution tape wrapped around her body from her neck to the soles of her boots. Turns out it actually IS caution tape that four Balenciaga assistants stuck to her black bodysuit backstage before the show. And when Kim walked, her outfit made a noisy sticky sound – like tape being yanked off. The eye-catching garment was such a hit that it’s likely to be added to the fashion collection- so you can have one too!

Photo: Instagram

