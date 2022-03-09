Paris Fashion Week: It’s All About Abs

This week Paris designers are featuring their Fall/Winter collections 2022, and they all seem to have something in common: female abs are visible both day and night whatever the weather. Miu Miu’s streetwear collection (above) featured dozens of ways for a woman to show off her abs with chop tops and teensy miniskirts. Certainly this tummy display will start trends in body make-up to flatter the stomach area and plastic surgeons should expect a jump in liposuction patients… Are YOU ready for this look?

