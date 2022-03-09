Wilmer Valderrama: No More Women With Problems

Wilmer Valderrama has been looking rather hot on NCIS – he’s come a long way since That 70’s Show. We remember back in the early 2000s when Wilmer was dating Lindsay Lohan. He tried his best to hold that relationship together but Lindsay was having diabolical mental health issues and landed in the hospital. After a few months he gave up the difficult romance. But he seems to be attracted to girls with problems – his next long term girlfriend (six years!) was Demi Lovato, who continues to struggle with her own set of difficulties. Eventually Wilmer, 42, hooked up with statuesque model Amanda Pacheco, who also happens to be an experienced diver. They got engaged and had a baby daughter last year. So far so good…

