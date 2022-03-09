The Thing About Renee…

At first glance this could be some celebrity’s assistant schlepping Starbucks coffee back to her boss and his friends, but it is actually a major movie star doing the schlepping. The unpretentious Renee Zellweger doesn’t mind running errands herself – she’s in New York promoting her new NBC true crime series The Thing About Pam. We were astonished by her transformation into the leading character who is much larger than Renee. Renee did NOT gain weight for the part – her look was all done with prosthetics, and it’s quite amazing. In real life Renee is still living in Laguna Beach and walking dogs with her boyfriend Ant Anstead.

Top Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Bottom Photo: NBC

