Police search for missing Toronto Man Stanislaw (see photo)

This article was last updated on April 5, 2023
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing person.
Stanislaw, 54, was last seen on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in the Gerrard Street and Yonge Street area.
Stanislaw is described as 5’10”, slim build, and has short grey hair that is buzz cut.
Stanislaw was last seen wearing a grey toque, black jacket, grey shirt, brown/grey pants, safety boots and was carrying a blue backpack.
Police are concerned for their safety.
