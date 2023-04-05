This article was last updated on April 5, 2023

Jimin of BTS shines

Although other members of BTS have embarked on solo projects, none have achieved the same level of success as Jimin. This week, his single “Like Crazy” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, making him the first South Korean solo artist to achieve this feat, as reported by Billboard.

The song’s impressive start was due to the sales of its five different versions. BTS, a Grammy-nominated boy band, is one of the most successful groups in music history, with members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, and Jungkook. According to Billboard, Jimin‘s new song sold a combined total of 254,000 song downloads and CD singles, as well as attracting 10 million streams and 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions in its first week.

To promote his new music, the artist has made several appearances, including a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

