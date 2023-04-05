This article was last updated on April 5, 2023

Tiger Woods’ playing days at the Masters are numbered

Tiger Woods, the legendary golfer, spoke to the media in advance of the 25th Masters, indicating that his injuries are limiting his ability to win. Although he didn’t state that he couldn’t win, he repeatedly referred to his leg and back injuries, his limited endurance and strength, and his desire to appreciate memories rather than win.

He even stated that his days of playing the Masters might be limited. Tiger is finding joy in just being on the course and spending time with his son, Charlie, rather than winning. Despite this, he is still the most popular golfer out there, and every round he plays should be celebrated. Tiger also spoke about looking forward to joining the senior tour in three years, something that used to be the antithesis of his competitive nature. He has been practicing chipping and likes where parts of his game are, but his injuries may prevent him from winning.

