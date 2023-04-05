This article was last updated on April 5, 2023

Paris Hilton wants another baby

Paris Hilton is opting for the surrogate route to have children, which she considers the “easy way”. It was disclosed earlier that she had chosen this method to start a family, even before her mother Kathy Hilton was informed.

Paris, who was frightened after witnessing a woman giving birth on the show A Simple Life, has a deep-seated fear of childbirth and death. In January, her son Phoenix was born, and now she plans to have another child via surrogate, this time a girl, so that her son can have siblings like she is close to her sister Nicky and brother Barron.

