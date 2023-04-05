Police search for missing Toronto Woman Janelle (see photo)

This article was last updated on April 5, 2023
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing person.
Janelle, 31, was last seen on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in The Queensway and Windermere Avenue area, in Mississauga.
Janelle is believed to be in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street area.
Janelle is described as 5’7″, 120 lbs., with shoulder length red/brown hair and blue eyes. Janelle was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes and carrying a black “Roots” bag.
Police are concerned for their safety.
