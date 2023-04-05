Police search for missing Toronto Woman Janelle (see photo)

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing person.

Janelle is believed to be in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street area.

Janelle is described as 5’7″, 120 lbs., with shoulder length red/brown hair and blue eyes. Janelle was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes and carrying a black “Roots” bag.

Police are concerned for their safety.