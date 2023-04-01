Police search for missing Toronto Man Lucas (see photo)

This article was last updated on April 1, 2023
Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing person.
Lucas, 32, was last seen on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 3 p.m., in the Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue area.
Lucas is described as 5’8″, 165 lbs., with curly brown hair and a nose piercing. Lucas was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, black sweat pants, a black backpack, and brown shoes. Lucas is also known to wear numerous rings on their hands.
Police are concerned for their safety.
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.
Be the first to comment