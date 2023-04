Police search for missing Toronto Man Lucas (see photo)

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing person.

Lucas, 32, was last seen on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 3 p.m., in the Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue area.

Lucas is described as 5’8″, 165 lbs., with curly brown hair and a nose piercing. Lucas was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, black sweat pants, a black backpack, and brown shoes. Lucas is also known to wear numerous rings on their hands.

Police are concerned for their safety.