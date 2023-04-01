Police search for missing Toronto Woman Madeline (see photo)

This article was last updated on April 1, 2023
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing person.
Madeline, 27, was last seen on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the Parliament Street and Mill Street area.
Madeline is described as 5’10”, slim build, and has brown hair. Madeline was last seen wearing a dark toque, black jacket, black shirt, grey trackpants, and white running shoes.
Police are concerned for their safety.
