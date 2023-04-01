This article was last updated on April 1, 2023

Terry Sanderson loses her lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow 2023

Although Terry Sanderson expressed disappointment over losing his lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow, it seems that the two of them parted on good terms. Following the ruling in Paltrow’s favor by a Utah jury on Thursday regarding a 2016 ski collision with Sanderson, Paltrow won her counterclaim and was seen placing her hand on Sanderson’s back as she left the courtroom, saying, “I wish you well.”

Sanderson later confirmed her kind words to reporters, adding that he responded with gratitude. Despite his disappointment in the verdict, Sanderson acknowledged the difficulty of challenging a famous person, particularly an Oscar-winning actress like Paltrow.

When asked if he believed Paltrow was lying about her position during the ski collision, Sanderson responded that he believed she believed she was telling the truth. Paltrow released a statement through her attorneys expressing satisfaction with the outcome and thanking the judge and jury for their work on the case.

