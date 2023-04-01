Neil Diamond talks about his Parkinson diagnosis

In an upcoming CBS Sunday Morning interview, Neil Diamond, the 82-year-old singer-songwriter of “Sweet Caroline,” opened up about his legendary career and health.

Diamond revealed that he initially struggled to accept his Parkinson‘s disease diagnosis, a disorder of the central nervous system that can cause involuntary movements. He admitted to being in denial for the first two years after his diagnosis, but he has now started to come to terms with it. Diamond shared that accepting his diagnosis has been a process and he still doesn’t like it, but he’s willing to make the best of it.

Recently, he has felt a sense of calm and acceptance, which has made him easier on himself and others. Despite his immediate retirement following the diagnosis, Diamond has made a few appearances related to the Broadway show about his life and music, A Beautiful Noise. Asked about the hardest part of watching his life play out on stage, he admitted to feeling a mix of emotions, including embarrassment, flattery, and fear of being found out. Ultimately, he hopes that people see him for who he really is, not just a big star, but just Neil Diamond.