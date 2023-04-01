This article was last updated on April 1, 2023

Toronto man Gary Bosse arrested for uttering threats

The Toronto Police Service is notifying the public of an arrest made in a hate-motivated Threatening investigation.

On Friday, March 31, 2023, at 10 a.m., the Toronto Police Service received a call for Threatening in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue area.

It is alleged that:

the suspect was inside the Kennedy Subway Station with a sharp object in his hand

the suspect began chasing several people inside the subway station

the suspect then started yelling racial slurs to the people he was chasing

the suspect then fled on foot, prior to police arrival

Gary Bosse, 24, of Toronto, had been arrested and charged with:

Uttering Threats Weapons Dangerous Assault with a Weapon four counts of Fail to Comply Probation

He is scheduled to appear before the courts on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Toronto Bail Court, 2201 Finch Avenue West, at 10 a.m., room 206.

