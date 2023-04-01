This article was last updated on April 1, 2023

Toronto man Abdullah Shirzada arrested for sexual assault

The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of an arrest made in a Sexual Assault investigation.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 4:25 p.m., police responded to an Assault call in the Twentieth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard area.

It is alleged that:

the victim was walking in the area

the accused approached the victim and assaulted her, unprovoked

the suspect then fled the scene on foot

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 6:20 p.m., police responded to an Assault call in the Thirty Seventh Street and Lake Shore Boulevard area.

It is alleged that:

the victim was standing in front of a store

the accused approached the victim and assaulted her, unprovoked

the suspect then fled the scene on foot

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 6:55 p.m., police responded to a Sexual Assault call in the Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.

It is alleged that:

the victim was in the area walking with a friend

the accused approached the victim and sexually assaulted her

the accused fled the scene on foot

Abdullah Shirzada, 46, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

two counts of Assault Sexual Assault

He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Toronto Bail Court, 2201 Finch Avenue West, at 10 a.m., in room 204.

