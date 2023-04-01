This article was last updated on April 1, 2023
Toronto man Hussein Ibrohim wanted for murder of Jeffrey Munro
The Toronto Police Service would like to update the public on a Homicide investigation.
On Monday, March 6, 2023, at approximately 12:53 a.m., police received a call for a Stabbing in the Sherbourne Street/Queen Street East area.
It is reported that:
- an altercation took place between a man and a group of four men
- the altercation escalated and the man was stabbed
- the group of men then fled eastbound on Queen Street East from Sherbourne Street
- The man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The victim was identified as Jeffrey Munro, 55, of Toronto.
Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance locating the outstanding suspect. A Canada-wide Warrant has been issued for:
- Hussein Ibrohim, 27-years-old, 5′ 6″, 150 lbs
He is wanted for:
- Second Degree Murder
He is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach.
