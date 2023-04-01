This article was last updated on April 1, 2023

Toronto man Hussein Ibrohim wanted for murder of Jeffrey Munro

The Toronto Police Service would like to update the public on a Homicide investigation.

On Monday, March 6, 2023, at approximately 12:53 a.m., police received a call for a Stabbing in the Sherbourne Street/Queen Street East area.

It is reported that:

an altercation took place between a man and a group of four men

the altercation escalated and the man was stabbed

the group of men then fled eastbound on Queen Street East from Sherbourne Street

The man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The victim was identified as Jeffrey Munro, 55, of Toronto.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance locating the outstanding suspect. A Canada-wide Warrant has been issued for:

Hussein Ibrohim, 27-years-old, 5′ 6″, 150 lbs

He is wanted for:

Second Degree Murder

He is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach.

