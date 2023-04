Police search for missing Toronto Man Fernand (see photo)

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing person.

Fernand, 26, was last seen on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Fernand is described as 5’7″, medium build, black shoulder-length dreadlocks, and has a scar on their right eyebrow and upper lip.

Fernand was last seen wearing an orange and brown shirt with a tribal pattern, a black jacket with white accents, orange pants, and brown shoes.

Police are concerned for their safety.