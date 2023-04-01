Police search for missing Toronto Man Fernand (see photo)

April 1, 2023 Len Humes Crime 0
Fernand

This article was last updated on April 1, 2023

Canada: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing person.
Fernand, 26, was last seen on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East area.
Fernand is described as 5’7″, medium build, black shoulder-length dreadlocks, and has a scar on their right eyebrow and upper lip.
Fernand was last seen wearing an orange and brown shirt with a tribal pattern, a black jacket with white accents, orange pants, and brown shoes.
Police are concerned for their safety.
Share with friends
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*