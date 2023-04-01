This article was last updated on April 1, 2023

Dutch inflation coming down

Although the inflation rate in the Netherlands has fallen below 5 percent for the first time in a year and a half, it doesn’t necessarily mean that groceries are becoming cheaper. Food, drink, and tobacco are still increasing in price on average.

This increase is relatively low compared to last year when inflation was around 10 percent. However, the decrease in inflation is largely due to the fact that energy prices have risen less quickly. This means that while life may not become cheaper, it will become more expensive at a slower rate. The rise in prices for goods and services is still above zero, and the fact that some sectors have negotiated higher wages means that these costs may be passed on to consumers.

However, for now, customers seem to be accepting the price increases, which is giving companies room to raise prices further.

