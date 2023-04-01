This article was last updated on April 1, 2023

Russia to lead UN Security Council starting April 1, 2023

Starting on Saturday, Russia will hold the presidency of the UN Security Council for a month. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has expressed concerns about this, calling it a “bad joke” and stating that the world cannot be safe with Moscow in charge. The presidency of the council rotates among its members, with each assuming it for a period of one month.

Russia is one of the council’s five permanent members, along with the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and France. All five must agree for the council to make important decisions, making the Russian presidency unavoidable. As chair, Russia can set the agenda but cannot influence the council’s decisions.

The last time Russia held the presidency was in February last year, the same month it invaded Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin, who is on the International Criminal Court’s arrest list, is accused of committing war crimes by taking children from Ukraine to Russia. The ICC is not a UN institution.

Russia has planned a meeting to discuss the situation of Ukrainian children brought to Russia, while the ICC claims that the transfer of these children from occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia is illegal and that Putin is responsible for it.

