This article was last updated on April 1, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Manchester City beats Liverpool and keeps hopes alive

Manchester City dominated Liverpool in a football match on Saturday, maintaining their position in the running for the national title. Despite the absence of the injured Erling Haaland, City managed a 4-1 victory at their home stadium, the Etihad. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored the first goal, but City responded quickly with a goal from Julian Álvarez.

City had the upper hand for most of the first half and continued to dominate in the second half, with Riyad Mahrez providing a perfect assist to Kevin De Bruyne for the second goal, followed by Ilkay Gündogan scoring the third. Jack Grealish finished off a smooth attack with a diagonal shot for the fourth goal.

City is now five points clear of Arsenal in the standings. Liverpool, currently sixth in the Premier League, faces the possibility of missing out on Champions League football for next season.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.