This article was last updated on April 1, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Netherlands imposes stricter rules using ChatGPT in classroom

Dutch officials have decided not to impose stricter rules on the use of advanced text generators such as ChatGPT by students, despite concerns about privacy and the spread of disinformation.

Instead, they are calling on teachers to monitor their students’ use of the technology and assess them on their writing process as well as their final product. The government has acknowledged the risks posed by the software but believes that it is up to schools to offer good education and manage their use of AI.

In response to questions from MPs, the government is allocating extra funds for the National Education Lab AI and a point of expertise for digital literacy. In contrast, the Italian government has decided to pull the plug on ChatGPT due to concerns over privacy law compliance.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.