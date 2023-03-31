This article was last updated on March 31, 2023
Toronto man Justin Corbett arrested for assault
The Toronto Police Service is notifying the public of an arrest made in an Assault investigation.
On Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 9:15 a.m., police were called to an Assault call at Bathurst Subway Station.
It is alleged that:
- a 15-year old boy was on the escalator heading up to the street level exit
- a man who was walking in front turned around and punched the boy in the face without provocation
The man has been identified as Justin Corbett, 33, of Toronto. He has been charged with:
- Assault Cause Bodily Harm
He was to appear at Old City Hall court, 60 Queen Street West, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 10 a.m., room 111
